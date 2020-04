A few of you have been asking about how you get your repeat prescription in Madeira.

All you need to do is send an email to this address [email protected]

This is for every resident on the island.

Put your Doctors Name.

Your Address.

Medication Needed. Just copy what’s on your Prescription

Utente No.

Social Security Number.

You’re NIF Number.

Your Mobile Number.

Hopefully, this works for many of you. I believe a message will be sent to you and you can go to the Pharmacy to collect it.