“On March 13, following the measures to combat the pandemic COVID-19, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced that he would exempt the entire population from paying the costs of electricity consumption and that it would be free in the Autonomous Region of Madeira as an extraordinary measure to support entrepreneurs, individuals and institutions of a social, sporting and cultural nature. The Regional Government announced that the exemption from the payment of electricity consumed would consider the 16th to the 31st of March 2020 “, begins for referring to the PCP note.

“The PCP is aware that the invoices issued by the Madeira Electricity Company are arriving at the home of the Madeirans and Portosantenses without any discount, contrary to the propaganda of the Regional Government.

Analyzing an invoice that was delivered to a consumer on April 22, for the period between February 28 and March 26, 28 days of consumption were charged. If the measure announced by the Regional Government was applied, on March 13th, only 18 days should have been charged.

The PCP, through its Deputy at ALRAM, will question the Regional Government about the fact that a measure that is strongly promoted by the Regional Government is not being implemented. The PCP requires all clarifications on this situation. If it was a mistake by the public services, then, let it be corrected immediately. If it was mere propaganda, then political conclusions have to be drawn, corresponding to the seriousness of an eventual fraud, “the statement said.

