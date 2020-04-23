A group of surfers were photographed, this Thursday (April 23), at Paul do Mar, in violation of the rules that dictate the prohibition of this playful activity during the state of emergency (in force until May 2).

According to the source of the Diario, the authorities will have been contacted, but they did not appear at the site.

It is not the first time that such a situation has happened in Madeira. On Good Friday, a group of surfers were spotted at Jardim do Mar , having been called to attention by the PSP at the time.

It is recalled that, in a statement released in March, the National Surfers Association (ANS), after consultation with the Maritime Authority and Health Delegation, reported that “surfing is prohibited and subject to penalties by security forces (were including the Maritime Police, PSP, GNR and Municipal Police) and subject to the legal framework of a crime of disobedience ”.