It is the return of cruises starting with the sixth passage, this year alone, in Funchal of the ship “Ventura”.

The ship, owned by P&O Cruises, arrived at the tip at 6:45 am with 2842 passengers on board and 1154 crew.

Coming from the English port of Southampton, the ship sets sail this afternoon, at 4:30 pm, heading for the Canary Islands.

Check out the images of this morning’s arrival.

From Jornal Madeira

