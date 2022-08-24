WINE FESTIVAL STARTS THIS THURSDAY AT AVENIDA ARRIAGA AND PRAÇA DO POVO

The Madeira Wine Festival starts this Thursday, in Funchal, with the main attraction of Avenida Arriaga and Praça do Povo, where the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will pass at 18:00.

Throughout the event, which runs until September 11th, the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Crafts Institute (IVBAM) will promote various promotional activities for Madeira Wines, at the ‘Madeira Wine Lounge’, in Praça do Povo.

Madeira wines will be promoted through an exhibition space, complemented by the holding of masterclasses and ‘conversations and tastings’ with Madeira wine producers, with the aim of making them known, promoting a closer relationship between the sector’s agents, and event visitors.

The Madeira Wine Exhibition Space will be open from 17:00 to 23:00 (Sunday to Thursday) and from 17:00 to 24:00 (Fridays and Saturdays), with the objective of an educational aspect, allowing visitors to deepen their knowledge about the Madeira Wine Region, Madeira Wine and Wines with PDO Madeirense and PGI Terras Madeirenses (Whites, Reds, Rosés and Madeira Sparkling Wine), from cultivation to bottling.

The masterclasses and ‘conversations and tastings’ with the producers of Madeira Wines will reinforce the didactic and interactive component, where visitors will have the opportunity to get to know and taste wines from different producers.

In this context, 4 masterclasses are scheduled, whose speaker will be Rubina Vieira, and eleven ‘conversations and tastings’ with different wine producers, always at 7:00 pm, on the following dates:

August 26th – Conversation with Barbeito Wines Producer

August 27 – Conversation with Producer Seiçal

August 29 – Conversation with producer Madeira Wine Company

August 30th – Conversation with Producer Octávio Ascensão Ferraz

August 31 – Madeira Wine Masterclass, Rubina Vieira

September 01 – Conversation with Producer HM Borges

September 02 – Conversation with Producer Quinta do Barbusano

September 03 – Conversation with Producer Justino’s Madeira Wines

04 September – Masterclass Madeira Still Wines, Rubina Vieira

September 5th – Conversation with Producer John Paul da Silva

September 06 – Madeira Wine Masterclass, Rubina Vieira

07 September – Masterclass Madeira Still Wines, RubinaVieira

September 08 – Conversation with Producer Casa do Caramanchão

September 9th – Conversation with Producer J. Faria & Filhos

September 10th – Conversation with Producer Henriques & Henriques

Each masterclass costs 10 euros per person, while the ‘conversations’ with producers are free, but limited to the number of seats (30 seats).

Madeira Wines can also be tasted in the same space of the Wine Lounge, with the twelve Madeira Wine producers present at this event.

IVBAM will also promote two activities for the tasting of Tranquilos wines from Madeira, in the arrivals area of ​​Madeira Airport, tomorrow till September 1, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

