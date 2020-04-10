Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced that he will propose the renewal of the state of emergency until May 1st, in Portugal.

The communication from the President of the Republic to the Portuguese shows that the containment measures will continue so that we do not face a regression in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

From Diário Notícias

I think this is sensible, and will probably be the same for Madeira. We need to know that everyone who has the virus, is either quarantined or recovered, and we already know that there are no more cases coming to the island through the quarantine program.