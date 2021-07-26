Miguel Albuquerque says he will keep all the current measures in force in the context of the calamity, however he does not hide his concern about the pandemic situation in Porto Santo as a result of new cases of covid. -19, underlining that at this moment there are only “two identified chains”.

Albuquerque also said that the inspection detected some abuse by a trader who had already been fined for not respecting the closing rules of the establishment.

The government official spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of a rural tourism unit in the parish of Paul do Mar, which received support from Proderam.

From Diário Notícias