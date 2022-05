Gasoline 95 increases by 3 cents and diesel for road use drops by 3.5 cents from next Monday

The 95-octane gasoline increases again this week in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

According to the Official Journal of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (JORAM), from midnight on the 23rd of May, these prices will be applied:

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 ……€ 1,864 per liter

Diesel for road use…………………..€ 1,696 per liter

Colored and marked diesel……………….€ 1,318 per liter.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...