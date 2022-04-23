Fuel prices with no change next week.Tobi Hughes·23rd April 2022Madeira News In the Region, as of Monday, the price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline will remain at 1.858 euros per litre, while in the case of diesel it is at 1.755 euros and 1.294 euros for colored diesel. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related