Fuel prices with no change next week.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

In the Region, as of Monday, the price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline will remain at 1.858 euros per litre, while in the case of diesel it is at 1.755 euros and 1.294 euros for colored diesel.

