The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) extended the yellow ‘alert’ warning for the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature in the Madeira archipelago. Effective from the 29th of August, the notice now extends until 6 pm this Thursday, the 2nd of September.

The update of the IPMA was carried out this morning and the Institute places under yellow warning, due to the hot weather, the South Coast and North Coast of Madeira, as well as Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias