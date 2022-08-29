Ribeira Brava ramp with 41 teams registered

Test takes place this Friday and Saturday.

It is already this weekend that the Regional Trophy of Rampas AMAK / Promerch is back with the Regional Rampa of Ribeira Brava.

This year’s edition of the event organized by CD Nacional has a total of 41 teams registered.

It should be noted that on the ramp there will be a show/exhibition event to be held on Friday night, between 9:30 pm and 11:30 pm, in the center of Vila da Ribeira Brava.

As for the ‘climbing’ time, this is scheduled for Saturday, with reconnaissance climbs taking place at 9:20 am and 10:50 am, while official ascents take place at 12:20 pm, 1:50 pm, 3:20 pm and 4:50 pm.

From Diário Notícias

