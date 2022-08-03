3RD EDITION OF BABUJINHA MARKET STARTS ON THURSDAY AT FORUM MADEIRA

Next Thursday, September 1st, the third edition of Babujinha Market starts at Forum Madeira, an initiative that promises three days full of surprises and lots of entertainment.

After the success of the first two editions, the market that celebrates the best that is done on the island of Madeira once again takes over the Central Square of the shopping center with countless new gastronomic, cultural and leisure proposals that promise to make these three days a celebration unique in the tradition, and many surprises.

Thus, until the 3rd of September, the Ameu.gosto project is added to the island’s most typical delicacy, dedicated to wines and with the aim of valuing the best that is produced on earth and its producers; Bailha, a project that borrowed the traditional embroideries of the vilhão dancing the Madeiran bailinho on pocket squares, to be applied to colorful organic cotton t-shirts; Cerveja Pesquita, which is dedicated to craft beer production; the Elas Arte e Restauro project, which focuses on preventive, curative and restoration conservation; Nomada Atelier, by a young architect passionate about crafts; and Prana Candle, dedicated to the artisanal manufacture of candles, based on totally sustainable materials, which will launch its new Home Spray first hand in this market, an artisanal product, produced on the island.

From Jornal Madeira

