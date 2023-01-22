SEE HOW THE PANELO PARTY AT CHÃO DA RIBEIRA WENT

Panelo Party returns again next Sunday.

The tradition was once again fulfilled in Chão da Ribeira, parish of Seixal, for another year of Panelo with the attenuating factor that, this year, there will be another return scheduled for Sunday January 29th.

The first took place today and brought together hundreds of people.

“It’s a cold party, but there was participation”, said this afternoon Xavier Castro, president of the Parish Council of Seixal, to JM, making a positive assessment.

It should be remembered that the Panelo festival, of a popular nature, is one of the first of the year and takes place after the festivity in honor of Santo Antão.

