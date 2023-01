It is on the 11th and 12th of March 2023 that the Regional Exhibition of Anona returns to the parish of Faial, in Santana.

The dates of the event were announced this Sunday by Casa do Povo do Faial through social networks.

Remember that the last two editions of the event took place in an online format. Last year, the physical format was not provided due to the low production of anona, which was mainly due to the high temperatures and low relative humidity during the flowering of the anona tree.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...