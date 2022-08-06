RVM: RACE ORGANIZATION REPORTS DEATH OF YOUNG GIRL INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT

Madeira News

The Madeira Wine Rally Organizing Committee  announced the death of the young girl 12 years old involved in the accident in the last stage, in a statement sent.

“The Madeira Wine Rally Organizing Committee regret to confirm that the young woman involved in the incident that occurred during the PEC 17 Rosário 2, ended up not being able to resist the injuries she suffered. At this painful moment we address our feelings to family and friends”, can be read in the note.

A very sad end to the Madeira Wine Rally.

8 Responses

  1. Oh how awful. Twelve with all her life in front of her and to be cut short so tragically. The same day that little Archie’s life support had to be turned off. God bless them both. Just heart-breaking for all concerned.

    Reply

  4. May she rest in peace. I watched the video and was shocked to see that it appears she was one of several people who were crossing at a crosswalk when it occurred – the others narrowly escaped being hit. I really hope those weren’t her parents or older relatives crossing with her because that would show a total lack of judgment and responsibility for taking unnecessary risks. What reasonable adult crosses a road in the middle of a rally? No blame on the kid, at that age you misjudge the risk. And I’m also shocked that such an event is held without appropriate barriers (you know that when a crowd gathers, people do idiotic stuff, like cross the road when cars are racing) and personnel to restrain them. Really the very idea of the public being so very near these cars is a huge risk, a driver could so easily lose control and slam into the crowd. Very sad. I hope she didn’t suffer too long.

    Reply

  5. An absolute tragedy that was probably avoidable. My heart goes out to the family. But, it also goes out to the driver and co driver. Who are, I am sure suffering incredibly also.

    Reply

  6. … Terrible Tragedy for all those involved, Obviously for the young girl, her family and friends, also for anyone who witnessed it and the emergency services and police, and also the Driver of the rally car ,, they all must be shocked by this and it will stay in their minds for a long time , I think the only ones “partly” to blame must be the Safety Stewards and those in charge of safety procedures and measures within the organisers of the Rally itself …

    Reply

  7. I feel sorry for the driver who will have to live with this trauma even though it wasn’t his fault in any way and the spectators who had to witness such a violent and avoidable accident. I don’t feel sorry for the adults who made this child believe it was at all safe to cross the road during the race. They should be charged with gross negligence and endangerment of a minor.

    Reply

  8. It’s the organisation at fault…..lack of stewards…and security areas..should never have happened
    .should be one area for spectators to view in safety…it’s always a tragedy that should have been avoided and for humans to learn …..but it will not be the last tragedy because there they never learn ..
    …..

    Reply

