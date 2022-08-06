RVM: RACE ORGANIZATION REPORTS DEATH OF YOUNG GIRL INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT

The Madeira Wine Rally Organizing Committee announced the death of the young girl 12 years old involved in the accident in the last stage, in a statement sent.

“The Madeira Wine Rally Organizing Committee regret to confirm that the young woman involved in the incident that occurred during the PEC 17 Rosário 2, ended up not being able to resist the injuries she suffered. At this painful moment we address our feelings to family and friends”, can be read in the note.

A very sad end to the Madeira Wine Rally.

