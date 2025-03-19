Bom Jesus Bridge supports unstable due to wind and weight of campaign posters

The supports of the Bom Jesus Bridge are unstable due to the intensity of the wind and the weight of the campaign posters, which, as can be seen in the video, are moving, causing some danger on that bridge.

Jornal Madeira was on site, where inspectors and an engineer from Funchal City Council analysed the instability of the supports, and warnings have already been placed to prevent people from walking near them, which are now fenced off.

From what we were told on site, the force of the wind hitting the political posters has been so intense that the railings have partially come loose. The local authority should contact the parties that it will remove the posters for safety reasons.

