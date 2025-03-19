Depression Martinho causes 51 incidents in Madeira

From 2:30 pm yesterday, March 18, until 11:30 am today, 51 incidents were recorded in Madeira due to adverse weather conditions caused by depression Martinho.

Most of these incidents are related to “mass movements”, with 21 cases recorded, which may result in the partial or total obstruction of some roads. In addition, there were several fallen trees and structures falling onto the public road.

Of note are the restrictions on Regional Road 222, in Arco da Calheta, and the closure of Regional Road 103 – Montado do Barreiro/Monte/Funchal.

To respond to these incidents, 121 operational personnel and 51 technical resources were mobilized, with the resolution being carried out mainly by fire brigades and municipal civil protection services.

The municipality with the highest number of incidents was Funchal, with 22 reports. The most serious situation occurred in Ponta do Sol, where a wall collapsed on a house, displacing a family of three. The Municipal Civil Protection Service and Social Security are already on the ground assessing the situation and providing temporary accommodation for those affected.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the intense rainfall felt last night reached 95 mm in Chão do Areeiro, corresponding to a red alert level, as stated by Valter Ferreira, from the Regional Command of Relief Operations, of the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC), in statements to TSF-Madeira. This volume of rain led to an increase in the flow of several streams, requiring continuous monitoring by the authorities to identify and signal possible risk areas.

The weather will improve very soon, and most flights delayed their journey to later this afternoon.

