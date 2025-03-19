Accumulated precipitation values ​​reached red warning levels in three zones

After that last crazy bit of weather in the last hour, things will start to improve.

Becareful on the roads, there’s boardings down, political posters, panels, trees, and so much more, drain covers have also been lifted by the water levels. I have not seen weather like that for a long time here.

Accumulated rainfall values, in six hours, reached red warning levels in three areas of the Region. The information was given by Vítor Prior, director of the Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics of IPMA, to radio 88.8 JM FM.

“64 mm were recorded at Pico do Areeiro, slightly above the red warning (60 mm), and 60.2 mm at Pico Alto. Chão do Areeiro was where the highest amount of precipitation was recorded in six hours – 98 mm”, he pointed out.

São Vicente and Porto Moniz reached the orange warning in terms of precipitation in six hours – 50 mm –, while the airport area recorded 44 mm.

In total, so far 180 mm have been recorded in Chão do Areeiro; 120 mm in Pico do Areeiro; 70 mm at the Airport; 70 in São Vicente; and 60 in Porto Moniz.

“These values ​​are within what was predicted and fall within the warnings that were issued”, he highlights, adding that the precipitation will continue during the afternoon today, with the yellow warning in force until 6 pm.

As for the wind, it will blow moderate to strong until the end of the afternoon, with gusts of between 80 and 90 km/h in coastal regions and 120 km/h in mountainous regions.

