March 9th is the most likely date for the Regional Elections

The Representative of the Republic for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, Ireneu Cabral Barreto, indicated that the most likely date for the next regional election should be March 9, 2025.

“The elections must be set within a minimum period of 55 days and a maximum period of 60 days, but this depends on the date on which the President dissolves the Assembly. Therefore, some people are talking about the possibility of 23 February, but I think it is unlikely. The following Sunday is Carnival Sunday, which I also think is a difficult date to hold elections and, therefore, it seems to me that the most likely date will be 9 March”, he explained.

The statement came after the consultation he carried out throughout the day with all parties with seats in parliament, an occasion when he also informed that he will meet with the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, next Monday, at the Belém Palace.

“I will ask to be received by the President of the Republic, in principle on Monday, to announce that I find myself unable to find a government solution for the Region. Then it will be up to the President of the Republic to proceed with what he deems most appropriate”, he said, adding that it is up to the Head of State to make the final decision to dissolve the Regional Assembly. “He will have to listen to the parties and then listen to the Council of State and only then can he set a date for elections”, he clarified.

