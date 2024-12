Recent news reports have not indicated Uber’s return to the island, although I was informed a couple of months ago of their potential interest after an almost three-year absence.

The Uber app is now operational, enabling ride bookings. Uber Eats has remained active throughout this period and continues to operate.

The app also appears to offer car rentals and advance booking options; however, the efficacy of these services remains to be determined.

