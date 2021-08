A new rekindle in the Boa Vista viewpoint, in Machico, this morning triggered a team of Municipal Firefighters of Machico.

The helicopter of the Operational Plan for Combating Forest Fires (POCIF) was also at the rekindled site to carry out reconnaissance.

The corporation is still in place.

From Jornal Madeira

There have been many of these rekindles since the August 16th fire.

The helicopter has just past Caniço de Baixo, so must be returning to base in Cancela.