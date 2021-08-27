Miguel Albuquerque said this morning, on the sidelines of the visit to the boat of the ” pirata da madeira ” that the Regional Government will carry out massive testing of the school community, before the start of the new school year.

The president of the Regional Government said that the objective is to maintain the safety of the communities, carrying out periodic tests.

Regarding children, Albuquerque revealed that testing will be done through saliva collection.

Regarding the tests already carried out in Madeira, the government official revealed that more than one million tests (PCR and antigen) have already been carried out.

From Jornal Madeira