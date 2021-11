To mark the National Day of the Sea, the Portuguese lighthouses will open to the public free of charge, this Tuesday, 16 November, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, on the mainland, Madeira and the Azores.

The lighthouses at Ponta do Pargo and São Jorge will be open here in Madeira.

I have been to both, and are well worth a visit, climbing up to the top inside gives you some great views.

