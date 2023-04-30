Funchal packed to see the procession of the Madeira Flower Festival

Thousands of people fill downtown Funchal this Sunday to watch the allegorical procession of the 44th Madeira Flower Festival, which promises to transform Avenida do Mar into an authentic garden, filled with flowers of various species and colors.

Under a scorching sun, the various places available on the stands are already well composed, with many more people scattered along the entire waterfront, who within a few minutes will focus their attention on the 13 groups participating in this parade that celebrates the arrival da Primavera, and which shows visitors one of our greatest beauties, making it one of the biggest tourist attractions in the Region.

Under the theme ‘Madeira, Island in Flower’, the 1,700 participants from the 13 groups will follow the same route as in other years, starting at 4.30 pm from Praça da Autonomia, passing along the southern strip of Avenida do Mar and Comunidades Madeirenses, until end at Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro.

