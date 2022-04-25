Judiciary Police investigate deaths in Porto Santo

The Judiciary Police are already on their way to Porto Santo to investigate the death of the couple who were found yesterday in the area between Miradouro das Flores and Zimbralinho.

According to the Captain of the Port of Funchal, at this moment it was not possible to identify the victims, since none of them had documentation with them. There’s only one cell phone that could help identify the bodies.

Apparently these are people aged between 50 and 60 years. The authorities will also seek to find out from Porto Santo hotels if there are any missing tourists.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...