Transavia diverts to Canaries

Transavia diverts to CanariesTobi Hughes·25th April 2022Madeira News Of the five planes now waiting to land including Jet2 Newcastle, Edelweiss, and two other Transavia flights, the Transavia flight from Amsterdam is now diverting to the Canary Islands.