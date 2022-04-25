Another Monday of Chaos for Madeira Airport

Another Monday of Chaos for Madeira AirportTobi Hughes·25th April 2022Madeira News Nothing has been able to land since 9.30an, so 14 flights are still in the air, and at least 5 have diverted. The weather should start to clear now, so fingers crossed flights will start to land very soon. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related