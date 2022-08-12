Star shower tonight

The Full moon will make it difficult to observe the shower of stars.

From today to tomorrow there is a shower of stars in the heavens, but the full moon will make it difficult to observe. Despite this, Fernando Góis, from the Madeira Astronomy Association describes what is considered an incredible phenomenon, which can be seen in areas with little light pollution.

Of all the meteor showers that take place throughout the year, the Perseids meteor shower is widely regarded as the most spectacular.

It’s when you’ll have the greatest chance of seeing a shooting star blaze across the night sky.

The Perseids occurs each year as the Earth ploughs through dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

As the particles, ranging in size from a grain of sand to a pea, hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 37 miles per second, they burn up and streak across the sky.

In ideal conditions with no clouds, observers could see up to 150 an hour, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.

Like this: Like Loading...