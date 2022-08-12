ENERGY: GOVERNMENT SETS MAXIMUM PRICES FOR GAS CYLINDERS

Not sure if this is only in Portugal mainland or includes Madeira, and I have know idea what a bottle of gas costs, the last one I brought for a friend was about 19 euros, and that was a good few years back.

The Government today again set maximum prices for bottled gas, as had already happened during the covid-19 pandemic, determining that a 13-kilogram (kg) bottle will have a maximum value of 29.47 euros.

According to a diploma published today in Diário da República (DR), the Government took into account the proposal of the Regulatory Entity for Energy Services (ERSE) and the opinion issued by the Competition Authority.

In this sense, the executive determined that a T3 bottle of butane gas will cost 2,267 euros per kg.

