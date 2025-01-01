Dozens gathered for the first dive of 2025 in Porto Santo

For the 31st time, the tradition was fulfilled in Porto Santo and more and more people gather on the golden sand to dive head first into the New Year each year.

The idea came from Roberto Sousa and a group of friends. The movement has grown over the years and now has dozens of people involved. This year they met at Praia da Fontinha.

Therefore, it was with “great enthusiasm and joy” that at 12:30 pm he said he was “happy about this great dive in the first of the year”.

“With clear water at 21ºC, it’s wonderful to see so many people happy to be fulfilling this tradition,” he said.

Immediately after the swim, there was lunch at the Pé na Água restaurant. Portuguese stew was the delicacy chosen by the Porto Santo bathers.