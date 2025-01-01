Many people chose to take their first dip of the year at Galomar

The first dives of the year are taking place all over the island. At the Lido Galomar Complex, in Caniço de Baixo, many people gathered for another edition of the already famous ‘Galo Plunge’.

The trip to the sea took place at 12:00 and the meeting, which is a tradition, brought together locals and guests in a moment of fun and joy.

Access is free and includes a hot drink at the end.

There were also some people who ventured out to Calheta beach, although in smaller numbers than in previous years.

