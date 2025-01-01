594 people went swimming in the Lido for a charitable cause

For a charitable cause – and also maintaining what has become a tradition – almost 600 people chose to take their first dip of the year in the Lido Bathing Complex.

The initiative once again brought together FrenteMar Funchal and Associação Acreditar and all proceeds raised will go to the institution that is a reference in guaranteeing rights and promoting quality of life in pediatric oncology.

For 3 euros, the organization guaranteed entry to the Lido, a hat (limited to existing stock) and even a hot soup. Ingredients that motivated the entry of 594 bathers, some of whom passed through the turnstiles at 10:00 am – an hour later there was a group dive and a water aerobics class.

The first dives of the year are taking place all over the island. At the Lido Galomar Complex, in Caniço de Baixo, many people gathered for another edition of the already famous ‘Galo Plunge’.

In Calheta, few bathers venture out for their first dive of the year.

Also Porto Santo, many turned out.

