New Year’s Eve: 15 tons of waste collected in Funchal

The cleaning process after the end of year festivities in Funchal is progressing quickly and efficiently.

This morning, the Mayor of Funchal, Cristina Pedra, and the Councillor for the Environment, Nádia Coelho, carried out an assessment of the operation, which has been a true example of organisation and efficiency of the teams involved.

Cristina Pedra highlighted that, to date, more than 15 tons of waste have been collected, with the cleaning of the city center being practically completed, reaching around 90%.

Photo From Diaro Notícias

“We expect that the entire operation in this area will be completed by noon,” said the president, highlighting the speed of the work.

The cleaning operation, which involved the efforts of 123 workers and around 20 vehicles, was also reinforced with the installation of 300 additional containers at various points in the city. According to Cristina Pedra, this increase in the allocation of resources allowed for significant progress in cleaning the city. “In previous years, at 1 pm we were still not at the level of cleanliness that we have now, which demonstrates the efficiency of the work carried out”, she stated

The mayor also indicated that the forecast is that around 33 tons of waste will be collected by the end of the day, a number that should be similar to last year. The cleaning operation, which will last until 8 pm, will extend to recycling points, viewpoints and peripheral areas of the city.

This year, the increased influx of people into Funchal, with a record number of cruise ships and entertainment events, led to an increase in the volume of waste collected. “The increase in waste reflects the large number of visitors to the city’s attractions, such as Santa Catarina Park, where we promote entertainment. We had thousands of people taking part, which naturally resulted in a greater volume of waste,” explained Cristina Pedra.

The night of celebrations was relatively peaceful, with a few minor incidents, including fires, such as the one in São Gonçalo, and pre-hospital emergency interventions. The security scheme set up for the event included the presence of 150 PSP officers, 9 members of the Maritime Police, as well as support from the Municipal Civil Protection Service, Firefighters, Volunteer Firefighters and the Portuguese Red Cross.

The Mayor of Funchal concluded her assessment by thanking the cleaning teams for their dedication, praising their professionalism and efficiency. “They have worked tirelessly to ensure that Funchal continues to be beautiful and dignified after the festivities.”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...