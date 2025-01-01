Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated New Year’s Eve in Dubai

The star did not come to Madeira to celebrate Dolores Aveiro’s 70th birthday.

Contrary to what was reported by some of the press, Cristiano Ronaldo did not come to Madeira to celebrate his mother Dolores Aveiro’s 70th birthday and take advantage of the visit to also celebrate the New Year.

The Madeiran star chose to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai, with Georgina Rodríguez and his children, as revealed by his partner on social media.

Even so, the Al-Nassr player did not let the important date go unnoticed and also on Instagram did not forget his mother’s birthday, a fundamental pillar in his glorious journey as a footballer.

“Happy birthday, Mom! Thank you for inspiring me every day and for your unconditional support. I love you!”, he wrote, accompanying the post with a recent photo and another when he was still in the youth ranks of Sporting.

In addition, with the exception of CR7, the Aveiro Clan all gathered to celebrate another birthday of the matriarch. The chosen venue was, once again, the Savoy Palace.

Katia and Elma Aveiro published some of the moments they experienced at the Hotel which, as expected, was full of glitz and glamour.

On social media, Dolores Aveiro left a message looking back on her seven decades of life.

