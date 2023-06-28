Hot weather extends until tomorrow in Madeira and Porto Santo

Madeira and Porto Santo remain under orange and yellow warnings, respectively, due to the persistence of high maximum temperature values, reveals the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

On the north and south coasts of Madeira, the orange warning is in effect until 9 pm on Wednesday, changing to a yellow warning until 9 pm on Thursday.

In the mountainous regions of the island, the orange warning also lasts until 9 pm on Wednesday.

In Porto Santo, the yellow warning lasts until 9 pm on Thursday.

