Accident on the expressway congests traffic

A road accident near the Cancela exit on the Via Rapida, towards Funchal, is causing traffic congestion.

In addition to material damage, the collision, involving two vehicles, resulted in three injuries. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were called and sent three ambulances and an extrication vehicle to the scene, totaling 11 members from the emergency services.

So glad I don’t have to travel this time of day to Funchal, as its an almost daily event, this accident is going to take a while to clear, so the traffic will only get worse for a while.

