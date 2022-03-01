Madeiran who was in Ukraine is already on Moldovan soil

The young Madeiran who was in Ukraine, in the city of Odessa, is already in Moldova, after having had some difficulty finding adequate means to leave the country that was invaded by Russia last week.

Born in Camacha, this Madeiran was accompanied by his girlfriend, who is Ukrainian.

As soon as the Madeiran authorities became aware of the situation, they made every effort to reach out to him to speak with him, in order to provide the best follow-up.

To DIÁRIO, Rui Abreu, regional director for Communities, said he had already informed the Consular Emergency Office of the case, so that the Madeiran can receive the help that is necessary.

