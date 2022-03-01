Hundreds call for peace for Ukraine

At the same time that the Russian war in Ukraine intensifies, with strong explosions in the main cities, and with the Russian government threatening to continue the offensive, support is multiplied throughout the world. Today, in Funchal, hundreds gathered to ask for peace in that country.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira welcomes many Ukrainian citizens, some of whom have lived here for decades, and their families are perfectly integrated into our society. A society that now joins efforts, including fundraising campaigns, to help that Eastern European country.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine early Thursday morning, with ground forces and bombing targets in several cities, which have killed more than 350 civilians, including children, according to Kiev. The UN reported more than 100,000 displaced people and more than 660,000 refugees in Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “special military operation” in Ukraine aims to demilitarize the neighboring country and that it was the only way for Russia to defend itself, with the Kremlin specifying that the offensive will last as long as necessary.

The attack was condemned by the international community at large and the European Union and the United States, among others, responded by sending weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions to further isolate Moscow.

Photos below from Sveta Azernikova from this evening. Supporting the Ukrainians…. 💙💛💙💛

