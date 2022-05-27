MONUMENTAL ROAD WITH RESTRICTED TRAFFIC FOR 4 MONTHS

The Funchal City Council informs that, within the scope of the contract for reprofiling the Estrada Monumental (section between Travessa do Valente and Ribeiro Seco), it will be necessary to condition traffic in the direction Câmara de Lobos – Funchal, on Estrada Monumental, between the traffic lights next to the Miramar Restaurant and the Ribeiro Seco Bridge.

The restrictions on car traffic take place as of Monday, May 30, 2022, for an estimated period of four months.

From Jornal Madeira

This will be to take away the useless bike lane they put in, and wasted thousands of euros….

