Finance Portal Down – How Can They Let This Happen???

The Finance Portal is inaccessible. Neither taxpayers nor certified accountants are able to register on the site.

The situation, apparently, is due to the end of validity of the portal’s security certificate.

The Order of Accountants has already reported the problem to the Ministry of Finance, which said it was replacing the certificate in question.

Today, for example, is the last day of the deadline for paying IMI.

Unbelievable that this can happen, I have just spent an hour trying to get into the site, on 3 different browsers. Reading this is a bit of a relief its not a problem my end.

