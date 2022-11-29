Seven Market Nights around the island between 10th and 22nd December

The popular parties alluding to the Market Night that take place outside Funchal will take place this year between the 10th and 22nd of December.

It starts in Santa Cruz, on Saturday, December 10th, and ends on Thursday, December 22nd, with a double party alluding to the event in the municipalities of Câmara de Lobos (Estreito de Câmara de Lobos) and Calheta (Prazeres). In the meantime, on the weekend before Christmas, the event is a pretext for a party in Ribeira Brava, Machico, São Vicente and Santana.

Let’s do it by steps.

This year, in addition to the Christmas lighting, Santa Cruz also inaugurates the Mercado Noite rural route outside the capital. In Santa Cruz festive event will take place two weeks before Christmas.

The following weekend, the Night Market multiplies in Ribeira Brava, Machico, São Vicente and Santana.

On Saturday, the 17th, Market Night is celebrated in Ribeira Brava, next to the local market, on the seafront of the village, in Machico, in Largo da Praça, and in Vila de São Vicente. To ‘escape the competition’, on Sunday, the 18th, it will be Santana’s turn to also promote the popular pre-Christmas event in the North Town Square.

In addition to the emblematic Market Night in Funchal, on the 23rd of December, only Câmara de Lobos remained faithful to the 22nd to mark the festive Market Night in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos. This year the ‘arraial’ around the Municipal Market of ‘Estreito’ will have the ‘competition’ of the event promoted by the Municipality of Calheta, the Market Night at the Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres, also scheduled for the 22nd of December.

