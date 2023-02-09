Helicopter in action

Helicopter in actionTobi Hughes·9th February 2023Madeira News Thanks to Helen May for these videos for the helicopter preforming a rescue this morning in Ribeira Brava, a few of you emailed me about this, but I believe it was a training exercise. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related