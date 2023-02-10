Orange warning for rain in Madeira

Well the rain has certainly arrived here in Caniço in the last 20 mins, with torrential rain.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere has just issued a reinforcement of the rain warnings that it has been repeating for a few days, this time changing it to orange for showers that can be strong at times, occasionally hail and accompanied by thunderstorms, in effect between 3 pm on Friday and 3 am on Saturday.

A long period of validity for the south coast and mountainous areas, which will be preceded by yellow warnings already in effect from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm, also expected to be marked by heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail for the same areas.

On the north coast and in Porto Santo, so far without warnings, they have been raised to a yellow warning between 3 pm and 3 am the next morning.

In the car this morning waiting to get out for my coffee.. 😂

