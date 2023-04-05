Video illustrates the ‘heavy landing’ in Madeira that SATA is investigating

The Airbus A321 Neo LR of the airline Azores Airlines, from the United States of America (JFK), yesterday suffered a more abrupt landing than normal at Madeira Airport, which led the captain of the aircraft to warn the airline of a possible ‘hard landing’.

More details about this situation, which led to an investigation and inspection by SATA, can be found in today’s printed edition of the DIARY, which also includes an explanation by Commander Timóteo Costa, who holds the record for the highest number of landings at Madeira Airport.

Like this: Like Loading...