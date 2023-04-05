Chaos at Madeira Airport with queues and 17 cancelled flights

The strong wind that is felt in the eastern part of the island of Madeira, continues to cause constraint in the operation of Madeira Airport.

According to information on the ANA Aeroportos website , this Wednesday, April 5th, 17 flights (eight arrivals and nine departures) have already been canceled, most of them coming from Lisbon.

At the same time, two other flights were diverted, the EZY8519, from easyJet, which headed to Porto Santo, where it remained at the end of this morning, as had already been reported. This was joined, at 15:02, by the FR 364 of Ryanair, coming from Dublin.

Added to the ‘diverted’ is the cargo plane, which also failed to land at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, returning to Porto Santo.

As the DIÁRIO had reported, yesterday 16 flights were cancelled, between arrivals and departures at Madeira Airport.

From Diário Notícias

The EasyJet flight which diverted to Porto Santo, is still having a hard time landing from leaving Porto Santo a while ago.

 

  1. It’s been a tiring stressful 2 days. Our flight out yesterday was cancelled due to technical problems with the plane. Our flights today were cancelled due to weather. We’re booked to fly to Lisbon tomorrow morning, but the Toronto flight is full so we have to overnight yet again in Lisbon tomorrow night & only have the Toronto flight on Friday. The airport has been packed for 2 days now. All the passengers were grumpy & the staff was overwhelmed.

