In the space of 15 minutes, the gestures of an agent of the Public Security Police (PSP), in Madeira, went viral on the Internet and is being shared across the country.

The portraits captured yesterday by ASPRESS photographer Rui Silva show the policeman, at first, helping an elderly man who had tripped, in Praça do Município, in Funchal, and the agent ran to the man’s aid. Minutes later and in the same place, the agent of the traffic brigade of the PSP Regional Command pushed a vehicle whose engine would not start.

The Public Security Police’s Facebook page shared the images captured by Rui Silva and thanked him for sharing these good actions.

From Diário Notícias