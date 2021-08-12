SESARAM is preparing to change the rules governing visits to public hospitals in the Region.

From now on, it is no longer necessary to wait five days after admission for any user to receive visits. As long as the visitor has a negative PCR test, with less than 72 hours, he can already visit an inpatient on the same day.

But the change, although appreciated by users and visitors, is generating confusion in some services, which claim that they have not yet received a superior indication to put these changes into practice, waiting for them to be disclosed through an internal circular.

It turns out that in the ‘Reception of Visits’ these new rules have already been transmitted to the relatives of hospitalized patients, who are, therefore, referred to the infirmary of the respective service to schedule the necessary PCR test.

The refusal of some health professionals, doctors and nurses, to follow up on this request due to lack of guidance, has generated some complaints and discontent among many visitors, who are thus prevented from visiting their family members due to lack of a PCR test.

According to the information that has been provided, both in person and by telephone – a situation confirmed by the Diário Notícias from now on there is no longer a limit of visits per patient, although there can only be one person at a time in the ward for each patient. In addition, the time that was in force before the pandemic is again applied, that is, visits to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, with due exceptions, start to take place every day between 12 pm and 3 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm hours.

The PCR test is valid for two weeks and must be scheduled by the physicians of the respective service. The new rules apply to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Hospital dos Marmeleiros, João de Almada and other SESARAM units.

From Diário Notícias