FUNCHAL CHAMBER REINFORCES PREVENTIVE CLEANING WORK

Funchal getting prepared for Sundays rain.

The Funchal City Council, through the Department of Environment, is reinforcing cleaning and inspections in critical points of the city, with the aim of ensuring that rainwater courses are unobstructed in the case of more intense precipitation, such as that expected for Sunday.

Last weekend, Funchal City Council’s Urban Cleaning workers were committed to keeping the city clean, after the rain and intense wind.

The work of cleaning levadas and gutters, as well as collecting branches and foliage took place throughout the week, however preventive actions continue.

In addition to the usual cleaning, city workers remain on the ground in order to monitor critical points subject to flooding, including gutters, water lines (streams), grates, among others, thus minimizing risk situations for people and property.

This work is continuous, as with the wind and rain, foliage and lighter waste are easily dragged into the rainwater collectors (gutters), the grates and the water drainage system, requiring municipal teams to increased care.

From Jornal Madeira

