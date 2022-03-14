SLIPPERY FLOOR DUE TO HAIL CAUSES ACCIDENT AT TERREIRO DA LUTA

Lots of stories like this today, so just all be careful.

The rain continues to hammer down on and off, one minute sun, and the next it’s like a cloud has been ripped with a knife and the water just falls out, never know a day like this for a very long time.

A car crashed this morning in the area below Terreiro da Luta, and the cause of this accident is the fact that the roads are very slippery, due to hail.

As you can see in the photo gallery above, the material damage was considerable.

However, there are no indications of injuries.

From Jornal Madeira

