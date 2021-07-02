The Covid-19 Digital Certificate for the whole of Europe, also known as a green passport, entered into force yesterday. However, many users have not yet been able to apply for the document to be issued.

In recent weeks, Portugal has been testing the Digital Certificate, with around one million Portuguese already having requested the document, even before the official entry into force, but many Madeirans are having access problems since yesterday.

This is the website below that you will need to get your certificate, o believe you need to wait 14 days after your second vaccine, and if you do not have a utente number you will need to go to your Centro Saúde to get it there. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong.

I had my second vaccine yesterday, so I still need to wait to see if I can download mine, I also believe you can do it in Portuguese and English.

https://www.sns24.gov.pt/certificado-digital-covid/#aceder